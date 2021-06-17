Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €100.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.63% from the company’s current price.

SY1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €107.47 ($126.43).

Get Symrise alerts:

FRA:SY1 opened at €114.45 ($134.65) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €108.46. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.