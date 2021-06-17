Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $131.87

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.87 and traded as high as $138.50. Symrise shares last traded at $138.50, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

