SYNNEX (SNX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SYNNEX to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $125.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SYNNEX has a one year low of $40.55 and a one year high of $130.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $548,781.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,550.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $234,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,428,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,601 shares of company stock valued at $5,511,852. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barrington Research upped their price target on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.44.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

