Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Declares Share Buyback Plan

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.92.
Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $3.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $265.14. 861,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $184.40 and a 52-week high of $300.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.34.
In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,491,705.60. Insiders sold a total of 57,989 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,603 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
