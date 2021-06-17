Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Declares Share Buyback Plan

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $3.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $265.14. 861,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $184.40 and a 52-week high of $300.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.34.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,491,705.60. Insiders sold a total of 57,989 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,603 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

