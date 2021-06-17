Syscoin Trading Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000417 BTC on major exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $96.55 million and $1.79 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.12 or 0.00437786 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006745 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011301 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000535 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 614,185,135 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

