TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €25.83 ($30.39).

A number of research firms have commented on TEG. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of ETR:TEG opened at €27.79 ($32.69) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €25.72. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €20.96 ($24.66) and a 12 month high of €28.14 ($33.11). The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

