Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,677,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100,965 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 2.2% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.19% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $1,144,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,179,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,444,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,001 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,404,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,642,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,240 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,071,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,374,041,000 after purchasing an additional 168,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,902,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,971,000 after purchasing an additional 93,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

TSM traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.33. 229,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,451,938. The company has a market cap of $618.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $55.27 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

