Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Raised to C$4.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price objective raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$4.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 80.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TVE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tamarack Valley Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.45.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

TVE stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,179,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,162. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -9.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.51. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.69 and a 1 year high of C$2.90.

In related news, Director Floyd Ray Price sold 11,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total value of C$25,296.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$349,063.92.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.