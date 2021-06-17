TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Raised to C$77.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to C$77.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRP. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.88.

Shares of TRP stock traded up C$0.36 on Thursday, reaching C$65.17. 6,506,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,269,943. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$61.26. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$50.61 and a 52 week high of C$66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81. The company has a market cap of C$63.75 billion and a PE ratio of 27.34.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.4513116 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.32, for a total value of C$132,014.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$278,637.48. Also, Senior Officer Francois Lionel Poirier bought 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$56.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,116,692.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at C$4,854,193.32. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,568.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

