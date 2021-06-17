TD Securities Cuts Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Price Target to C$12.50

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) had its price objective dropped by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS MJDLF traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $7.50. 1,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,580. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.21. Major Drilling Group International has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $9.35.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

