TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.39% of TE Connectivity worth $589,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEL. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

TEL stock opened at $135.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.59 and a 1 year high of $139.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

