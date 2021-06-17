Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 4,318 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLPI. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $47.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $48.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.11.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

