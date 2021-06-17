Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 703 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,777,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Penumbra by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,470 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter worth $241,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penumbra alerts:

PEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.71.

Shares of PEN opened at $275.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,720.95, a P/E/G ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.66. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.49 and a twelve month high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.