Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,138 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,142 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,059 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 395.1% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,897,000 after purchasing an additional 60,596 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JAZZ. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.76.

JAZZ stock opened at $181.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $103.46 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

