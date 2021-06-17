Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 576 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tobam bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $327.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $334.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $184.21 and a one year high of $353.71.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.53.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

