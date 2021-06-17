Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.02 Million Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in RH were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in RH by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 33.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter worth $1,229,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 220.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RH opened at $657.77 on Thursday. RH has a 1 year low of $242.21 and a 1 year high of $733.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $647.83.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RH will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RH. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.31.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

