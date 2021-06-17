Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.02 Million Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 80,314 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 212,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,275 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 94,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $3,068,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMH opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.20, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $39.37.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

