Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AGCO were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AGCO by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 31,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in AGCO by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 350,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,130,000 after acquiring an additional 24,373 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in AGCO by 225.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 35,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total transaction of $3,037,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.27.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $125.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.16. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.