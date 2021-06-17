Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,244 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,592,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,738,000 after purchasing an additional 205,704 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,396,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,643,000 after acquiring an additional 187,866 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,051,000. Rare Infrastructure Ltd lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 853,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,272,000 after acquiring an additional 186,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $85.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $91.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

