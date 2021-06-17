Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 11,556 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 108.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 26,652 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,039.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 76,613 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $43.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 2.43. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

