Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATR. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 102.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 550.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,474,218.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $1,470,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,367.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,550 shares of company stock worth $8,819,302. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $142.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.97. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.78 and a 52-week high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

