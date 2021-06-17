TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 398.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010,674 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.28% of TechnipFMC worth $9,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth $77,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 14.2% in the first quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 82,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth $432,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 79.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 975,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 2.25.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

