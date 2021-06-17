Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.69

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.69 and traded as high as $30.40. Teck Resources shares last traded at $29.27, with a volume of 1,435 shares.

Teck Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCKRF)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

