Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the May 13th total of 29,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of TEKK stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $11.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.86.

Get Tekkorp Digital Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEKK. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,764,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.