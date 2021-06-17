Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) vs. LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Head to Head Review

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) and LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Teladoc Health and LifeMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teladoc Health -47.93% -0.60% -0.51% LifeMD -132.56% N/A -652.43%

This table compares Teladoc Health and LifeMD’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teladoc Health $1.09 billion 22.01 -$485.14 million ($1.13) -137.88 LifeMD $37.29 million 9.95 -$58.65 million ($4.44) -3.14

LifeMD has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teladoc Health. Teladoc Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LifeMD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Teladoc Health has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LifeMD has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Teladoc Health and LifeMD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teladoc Health 0 11 18 0 2.62 LifeMD 0 0 1 0 3.00

Teladoc Health presently has a consensus price target of $241.45, suggesting a potential upside of 54.97%. LifeMD has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 186.53%. Given LifeMD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LifeMD is more favorable than Teladoc Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.9% of Teladoc Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of LifeMD shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Teladoc Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.6% of LifeMD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc. provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services. It serves health employers, health plans, hospitals, health systems, and insurance and financial services companies. The company offers its products and services under the Teladoc, Livongo, Advance Medical, Best Doctors, BetterHelp, and HealthiestYou brands. The company was formerly known as Teladoc, Inc. and changed its name to Teladoc Health, Inc. in August 2018. Teladoc Health, Inc. was Incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc. operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that would offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support. It also offers PDFSimpli, an online software-as-a-service platform that allows users to create, edit, convert, sign, and share PDF documents. LifeMD sells its products directly to consumers and through e-commerce platforms, as well as through third party partner channels. The company was formerly known as Conversion Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LifeMD, Inc. in February 2021. LifeMD, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

