Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Short Interest Update

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,141,200 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the May 13th total of 3,372,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 398.2 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Telefónica Deutschland to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Telefónica Deutschland has an average rating of “Hold”.

TELDF stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.88. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $3.26.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

