Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Short Interest Update

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 455,100 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the May 13th total of 550,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

TVFCF opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90. Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

Get Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

TÃ©lÃ©vision FranÃ§aise 1 SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme engages in the broadcasting, studios and entertainment, and digital businesses in France and internationally. The company offers broadcasting channels, such as TMC, LCI, TFX, TF1 SÃ©ries Films, TF1 PublicitÃ©, TF1 Films Production, TF1 Production, e-TF1, TV Breizh, UshuaÃ¯a TV, and Histoire TV, as well as TF1, which covers sports, French drama, foreign series, news, entertainment, and movies.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.