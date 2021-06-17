Tellor Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $80.22 million and approximately $42.79 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for $46.91 or 0.00124087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00061166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00024767 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $288.64 or 0.00763558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00084236 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00042194 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,790,385 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,122 coins. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

