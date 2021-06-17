TENT Price Reaches $0.0597 on Top Exchanges (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last week, TENT has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. TENT has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $209,095.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.36 or 0.00367205 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00148042 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.00222169 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00010444 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002731 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About TENT

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 36,227,020 coins and its circulating supply is 36,149,928 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . TENT’s official website is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

