TenX Achieves Market Cap of $11.99 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. TenX has a total market cap of $11.99 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0584 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TenX has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00061211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00025257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.64 or 0.00768942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00084185 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00042410 BTC.

About TenX

PAY is a coin. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

