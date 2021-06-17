Terra Price Tops $6.09 on Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $6.09 or 0.00016146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $2.54 billion and $105.10 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terra has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00008808 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000042 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 994,500,340 coins and its circulating supply is 417,693,068 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for Terra is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

