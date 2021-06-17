TerraUSD Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. TerraUSD has a market cap of $1.91 billion and approximately $40.20 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00008050 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00009842 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000210 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 72% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,904,578,251 coins. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

