Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,471 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $33,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $467.86.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total value of $923,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,693,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,669 shares of company stock worth $77,084,826. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded up $11.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $616.40. 680,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,775,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.43 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $647.94. The stock has a market cap of $593.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 604.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

