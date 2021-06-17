Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,235 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $11.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $616.75. The stock had a trading volume of 828,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,775,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $594.13 billion, a PE ratio of 604.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.43 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $647.94.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total value of $3,101,826.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at $12,697,774.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,669 shares of company stock valued at $77,084,826. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $467.86.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

