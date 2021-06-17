Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $34,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 757.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 462.7% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 26,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 21,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.06. The stock had a trading volume of 71,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.35 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.78.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

