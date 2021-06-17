Tezos (XTZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $151.99 Million

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $2.81 billion and $151.99 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $3.30 or 0.00008750 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016073 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000042 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 879,625,998 coins and its circulating supply is 849,583,136 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Tezos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

