Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Trading Down 1.6%

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 3,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 718% from the average daily volume of 379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88.

About Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF)

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining and distribution, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Marine Transportation Services, Solvent, Ethanol, and Others segments.

