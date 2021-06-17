The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,003,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.86% of The Andersons worth $136,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Andersons by 164.4% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after acquiring an additional 336,774 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,015,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 983.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 166,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 151,005 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 226.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 94,052 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 66,031 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ANDE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.35. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $34.41.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

