The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.70

Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.70 and last traded at $25.31, with a volume of 522113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92.
In other The Bancorp news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,225.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,102,572.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,530.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,092 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter worth $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter worth $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter worth $108,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBBK)
The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.
