The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.70

Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.70 and last traded at $25.31, with a volume of 522113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,225.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,102,572.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,530.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,092 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter worth $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter worth $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter worth $108,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

