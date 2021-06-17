The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,855,692 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.47% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $606,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BK stock opened at $51.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

