The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 739,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 119,255 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.13% of The Boeing worth $188,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $4.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $237.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,690,592. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.69. The company has a market cap of $138.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.65.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

