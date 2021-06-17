The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch Sells 2,500 Shares

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,003.34, for a total value of $2,508,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,024.17, for a total value of $2,560,425.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,037.74, for a total value of $2,594,350.00.

On Friday, June 4th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,104.41, for a total value of $2,761,025.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total value of $2,639,125.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.40, for a total value of $2,716,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.01, for a total value of $2,722,525.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,058.71, for a total value of $2,646,775.00.

On Monday, May 17th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.48, for a total value of $2,791,200.00.

On Friday, May 14th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total value of $2,752,675.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total value of $2,671,200.00.

Shares of SAM stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $995.72. 1,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,635. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $519.17 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,136.21. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,222.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 21.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,433,000 after purchasing an additional 192,586 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 10.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,058,000 after buying an additional 127,313 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 160,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,619,000 after buying an additional 111,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,996,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,663,000 after buying an additional 72,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

