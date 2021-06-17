The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $648.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to announce sales of $648.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $705.34 million and the lowest is $592.10 million. The Boston Beer posted sales of $452.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The Boston Beer’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,222.87.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $995.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,136.21. The Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $519.17 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total transaction of $2,671,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,089 shares of company stock valued at $32,908,234. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 385.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

