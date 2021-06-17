The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 912,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,799 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab makes up about 3.5% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned 0.05% of The Charles Schwab worth $59,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

The Charles Schwab stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.41. The company had a trading volume of 356,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,999,516. The stock has a market cap of $129.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.72.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,429,147 shares of company stock valued at $100,451,401. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

