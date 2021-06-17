The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shares Down 5.1%

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)’s share price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.70 and last traded at $34.73. Approximately 20,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,385,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.59.

CC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.91.

The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

In related news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,029,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $317,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The Chemours by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in The Chemours by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 431,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after buying an additional 38,349 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in The Chemours by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 47,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Chemours by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,627,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $337,833,000 after buying an additional 244,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

