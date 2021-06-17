The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $172.35

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $172.35 and last traded at $173.09, with a volume of 4300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.94.

Get The Clorox alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.