The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,014,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,925 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up 4.1% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.49% of The Coca-Cola worth $1,107,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,420,000 after buying an additional 75,977 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 54,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 25,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,893 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,239. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,080,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $236.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on KO. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

