The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,023,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612,217 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 5.94% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $322,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 26,930 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.19. 2,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,479. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52-week low of $49.79 and a 52-week high of $67.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.30. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.43 and a beta of 1.09.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.41.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

