The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Short Interest Update

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 252,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the May 13th total of 195,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of DDRLF stock opened at $41.95 on Thursday. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.71.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DDRLF. Danske raised shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

