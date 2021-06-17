The Graph (GRT) Price Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One The Graph coin can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $834.18 million and approximately $79.04 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00061008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00024910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.94 or 0.00763261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00084050 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00042288 BTC.

About The Graph

The Graph (GRT) is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,666,867 coins. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

